Fish farming for solid returns in Langchenphu Gewog

Aug 14, 2017

Some farmers of Langchenphu Gewog in Samdrup Jongkhar have successfully taken up fish farming.

Fishes are sold like hot cakes at Jomotshangkha market and has now become the main source of income for the farmers.

To strengthen, the fishery business, Fishery office in Samdrup Jongkhar supports the farmers.

“It is going well for there is a good market here in Jomotshangkah town. We sell our fish at Nu 200 per kilogram,” said Tutu Rai, a fish farmer.

Another fish farmer, Bim Singh said, “Fish farming is a profitable business. We make around 80 percent of profits from the sale and we are not able to meet the growing demand.”

Other than Langchenphu, Phuntshothang, Pemathang and Gomdar gewogs are also in fishery business. Around 120 households, who are doing fish farming had produced about 73 tons of fish last year.