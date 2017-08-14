Lyonchhen addresses National Graduates Orientation programme

Aug 14, 2017

Addressing to over 2200 university graduates, Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay said there are opportunities aplenty if graduates have to look for jobs.

Lyonchhen told the graduates that they should break the boundaries, and explore new thoughts and ideas. Six young entrepreneurs also shared their business ideas at the gathering.

The eight-day long National Graduates Orientaion Programme (NGOP) which began on August 12 is being conducted by Labour Ministry to orient the graduates on policies and culture, and also for personal development.

The NGOP will present and discuss about Bhutan’s culture and tradition, economy and foreign policy, ICT challenges, entrepreneurship and employment, good governance, democracy, agriculture, and education.

