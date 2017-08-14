His Majesty grants Dhar to nine officials

His Majesty The King granted Dhar to nine officials at the Tashichhodzong today. They are drangpons, ambassador, dzongdag and armed force personnel.

Sonam Jamtsho, the Director of Department of Medical Supplies & Health Infrastructure with the Health Ministry is appointed as the Wangdue Phodrang Dzongdag.

Doma Tshering is the new Ambassador of Permanent Mission of Bhutan to the United Nations in New York. Prior to the current appointment, she was the Director of the Multilateral Department under the Foreign Ministry.

Tsirang Drangpon, Duba Dukpa, Drangpon of Criminal Bench 2 of Thimphu District Court Kinley Dorji, and Pema Wangchuk, the Director of Bhutan National Legal Institute have been appointed as Drangpons of the High Court.

Judge of Commercial Bench under Thimphu Dzongkhag Court, Pema Rinzin has also been appointed as the High Court’s Drangpon.

Colonel Sonam Tobgay of Royal Body Guard was promoted to the rank of Brigadier.

Tsirang’s Senior Superintendent of Police, Lt. Colonel Tshewang Rinzin was promoted to the rank of Colonel and Lt. Colonel Wangdi Norbu, the Officiating Deputy Chief of Police, Administration and Finance Branch was also promoted to rank of Colonel.