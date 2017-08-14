Less teams at Women Volley Tournament in Samdrup Jongkhar

Samdrup Jongkhar Sports Association said unlike expected, only few teams participated in a day long open women’s volleyball tournament, held in Samdrup Jongkhar Thromde yesterday.

The volley tournament for women’s category was revived after 10 years. However, only five teams took part in the game. Lack of interest among the women and not getting good number of supporters are the main reasons.

“We charged entry fee of nu 5000 from each team which is less but still not many teams came forward to take part. We also advertised regarding the tournament a month ago,” Volley Secretary of Samdrup Jongkhar Sports Association told BBS.

From the players’ perspective, proper volleyball playground and exemption of entry fee would motivate more women to take up the sport.

“Here, we don’t have good volley ground and it is uncomfortable playing in the police camp. If the government could invest in developing better sports compound, I think many women might be eager to show their interest in sports,” said Dawa Dema.

Meanwhile, team RBP Women won the finals of the volley tournament, which was organised to select potential players to form a dzongkhag volley team and represent it at national levels.