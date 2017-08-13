Excellent Guides wins Druk Premier League Archery

Aug 13, 2017

Team Excellent Guides won the first ever Druk Premier League Archery competition today.

The team defeated Lungta and Namcha in the finals played at Changlingmethang archery ground today. Sixty six teams from five regions -Tsirang, Trongsa, Chhukha, Phuentshogling and Thimphu, took part in the tournament which kicked off on mid of July. Druk Premier League Archery organised the tournament and from now, it will be an annual event.

In cricket, Takin City defeated Blue Diamond to reach the final of the BCCB Super League. Today’s second semi final was reduced to 20 overs per side due to incessant rain. Batting first, Blue Diamond setup a target for 118 runs.

Takin City chased down the target with seven wickets to spare. Yesterday’s first semi final between BTCL and PHPA was rescheduled due to rain and will now be played coming Saturday. The winner of that match will meet Takin City in the final which will be played on Sunday at the Pelkhil oval in Thimphu.

Meanwhile, the eighth Thimphu Dzongkhag schools’ games and sports meet ended yesterday at the Wangbama Central School. Five schools from Thimphu Dzongkhag took part in the event. Themed “sports beats drugs,” the three day event included both indoor and outdoor sports like chess, badminton, table tennis. basketball, volleyball, and football. Winners were awarded with medals and certificates. The annual event was organised by the Thimphu Dzongkhag education sector.