Tsaenkhar farmers receive semso soelra for the damaged crops

Aug 13, 2017

Fifty-eight households of Tsaenkhar in Lhuentse received a semso soelra from His Majesty The King.

Lhuentse Dzongdag, Jambay Wangchuk handed over a cash of over Nu 243,000 to the affected farmers yesterday.

The July 9 windstorm destroyed over 12-acres of maize crops. Maize is the main cash crop for the farmers in Tsaenkhar.

His Majesty granted a total amount of Nu 343,000 as a semso solera exclusively for crop damage in Lhuentse.