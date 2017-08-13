English | Dzongkha Sunday, August 13, 2017

Tsaenkhar farmers receive semso soelra for the damaged crops

Sonam Tshering, Monggar
 Aug 13, 2017

Lhuentse Dzongdag handed over the semso soelra to the affected farmers

Fifty-eight households of Tsaenkhar in Lhuentse received a semso soelra from His Majesty The King.

Lhuentse Dzongdag, Jambay Wangchuk handed over a cash of over Nu 243,000 to the affected farmers yesterday.

The July 9 windstorm destroyed over 12-acres of maize crops. Maize is the main cash crop for the farmers in Tsaenkhar.

His Majesty granted a total amount of Nu 343,000 as a semso solera exclusively for crop damage in Lhuentse.

 

