Heavy rain forecast in next 2 days

Aug 12, 2017

The National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM) forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall to continue in the southern, eastern and western parts of the country.

This is within the next 48 hours. A news release issued by the NCHM today also states that the remaining parts of the country is expected to receive moderate to heavy rain within the next two days. As of now heavy rainfall has been reported from across the country in the last 24 hours.