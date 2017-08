His Majesty The King grants semso soelra to Nubi farmers

Aug 12, 2017

His Majesty The King granted a semso soelra to fifteen households of Nubi Gewog in Trongsa today.

The soelra of over Nu 55,000 was granted for the crops that were damaged by the windstorm and heavy rain on July 18.

Trongsa Dzongda Sonam Rinchen handed over the soelra to the affected households.

The windstorm damaged about two acres of paddy, buckwheat and maize field.