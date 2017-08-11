Water shortage in Trongsa town after rain destroys source

Aug 11, 2017

The residents of Trongsa town have not been receiving continuous drinking water supply after its water tank and pipes at the source were completely washed away by the heavy rainfall last month.

The residents of over 300 households in the town are being supplied water from the irrigation channels, which comes from the same source, and other temporary sources.

“Because of less water at the source, we are not able to supply continuous water,” said Trongsa Dzongda Sonam Rinchen. “We supply only in the mornings and evenings so that we get time to refill the tank.”

The Dzongda urged residents to refrain from washing car and watering gardens. The residents are also being advised to store water for emergency use as it is expected to take at least six months to fix the water source.

Budget estimation has been worked out and submitted to the Department of Disaster Management. The repair work is expected to cost about Nu 6 m.