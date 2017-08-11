Online fuss over recent GJM rally in Jaigaon exaggerated, say police

Aug 11, 2017

The recent peace rally in Jaigoan by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) caused much fuss on the social media as people shared posts and images of the demonstration.

But police in Phuentsholing say the situation was not tense as it was made out to be by the people writing posts on the rally and sharing images of it on Facebook. They say more than the ground reality, it was the online posts that caused fear and distress to the people.

“I went through the posts and comments on the social media and it was totally different from the ground reality,” said Lt Colonel Wangchuk La, the Superintendent of Police. “I believe people write articles merely on the hearsay basis.”

Apart from exaggerating facts, police say some even went to the extent of sharing false information regarding the security of Bhutanese residing in Jaigoan. Due to the acute shortage of housing in Phuentshogling, nearly 5,000 Bhutanese live in Jaigaon.

“People should refrain from coming to witness and participate in the demonstration. If that is done, I think there is no security risk to them,” said Lt Colonel Wangchuk La.

The situation across the border is normal as of now but the GJM is likely to hold yet another demonstration. “But based on the information we received from our counterparts and friends across the border, the demonstration will be a peaceful one,” said the SP.

In case, it turns violent, Phuentshogling Police SP assured that it will ensure the safety of the Bhutanese residing in Jaigoan.