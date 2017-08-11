Dewathang hospital to receive gynecologist by next year

Aug 11, 2017

The health ministry provide Dewathang hospital in Samdrup Jongkhar with a Gynecologist Specialist by next year. The hospital has been without a gynecologist after the one it had got transferred to Monggar referral hospital in April this year.

Since, the patients have been visiting Trashigang District Hospital and Gelegphu Regional Referral Hospital. Some go across the border to Guwahati.

At the Meet the Press session last week, the Health Minister said the Dewathang hospital’s gynecologist had to be sent to Monggar hospital, which, as a regional referral hospital, sees more patients. A replacement could not be provided to Dewathang hospital due to the shortage of gynecologists in the country.

“This has caused problems for women there but we have no choice,” said the minister. “They have to continue visiting the hospitals in Trashigang and Monggar for a while.”

Recently, 32-year-old expecting mother, Karma Yangzom, was referred to Gelegphu referral hospital by Samdrup Jongkhar district hospital. “It’s difficult and inconvenient to travel in this stage,” said Karma Yangzom. “The road was not good. It will be convenient to have a gynecologist here.”

Dan Maya is also expecting and she is already worried. “You never know what will happen and if complications arise, I could be referred to Monggar or Gelegphu and this is stressing me out,” she said.

There are only 10 gynecologists in the country today. The ministry will receive four more next year of which one will be sent to Dewathang hospital.

To address the shortage of specialists including gynecologists, the ministry says it sends MBBS doctors overseas to train them as specialists.