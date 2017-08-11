Devotees at Kuensel Phodrang defecate in open

Despite having designated toilets, people are seen defecating in open at the Kuensel Phodrang in Thimphu where oral transmission of Kanjur is being held.

Open defecation is more common when devotees recess out from the oral Kanjur transmission. Organisers-the Central Monastic Body and Nyingma Choedey Lhentshog said devotees prefer to defecate in open since distance to toilet is bit far from the where the religious ceremony is taking place. However, BBS found out that the some 70 toilets have been built nearby the Kuensel Phodrang area.

To prevent devotees defecate in open, Bhutan Toilet Organisation has kept some volunteers around the area to escort them to the latrine since yesterday.

“Today we have deployed about 60 volunteers to ensure that people defecate and urinate in designated toilets. For elderly people, we have separate toilets but it is very difficult to take them to toilet since they make excuses and land up defecating in bushes,” said the Founder of Bhutan Toilet Org, Passang Tshering. “We will see how things work within two days and then continue if more people start using toilets.”

Bhutan Toilet Organisation and Health Ministry have jointly put up 20 urinals as well. Apart from clean toilet facilities, ensuring food safety is also given utmost attention. Bhutan Agriculture and Food Regulatory Authoriy (BAFRA) does surprise checking of the food quality served by the food stalls at the religious venue.

Organisers have placed filtered drinking water taps at different locations and are reminding people not to liter the area.

“If we keep the surrounding clean, there are 5 benefits. Firstly, one self will be happy, secondly it will make all sentient beings happy and also the local deities will be pleased. Such merits will enable harmonious living in the present life and cleanliness even has the power to attain enlightenment,” said Khenpo Karma Rangdrol, Lam Neten of Trashigang Rabdey.

The three-month long oral transmission of Kanjur began on August 2. His Holiness the Je Khenpo is presiding over the religious ceremony. Kanjur is a set of Holy Scriptures, containing teachings and precepts of the Lord Buddha.

Thousands of devotees, including monks from across the country, are attending the oral transmission, which is being held for the peace and wellbeing of all sentient beings.