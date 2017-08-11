Samdrup Jongkhar FCB says supply of school rations in east will be unaffected

Aug 11, 2017

(Update): The Food Corporation of Bhutan (FCB) in Samdrup Jongkhar assures that Wednesday’s fire incident will not hamper the supply of school rations in the six eastern districts.

The fire which gutted the FCB’s warehouse on Wednesday morning destroyed around Nu 8m worth of school rations (rice, cheese and dal) and Nu 17m worth of other goods.

According to the Regional Manager of FCB in Samdrup Jongkhar, school rations will be supplied on time since they have already started procuring and transporting food commodities from Phuentshogling FCB.

The Agriculture and Forests Minister Yeshey Dorji also reassured that food stock in eastern dzongkhags will not dry up as there are enough farm shops and store houses.

“Of late, due to the rainfall, there are chances of roads getting blocked and food supply disrupted in the east, however, we have about 60 farm shops in the six eastern dzongkhags and many of them have enough stock,” added Lyonpo Yeshey Dorji. “For schools in Monggar, Lhuentse and Trashigang, supply can be met by stocks in Mongar and Khangma store houses. So, we will be able to distribute food supplies from these storehouses for two to three months.”

The minister shared that the overall damages caused by the fire comes around Nu 27m, including the FCB building.

“We have lost goods worth Nu 22m and the FCB building of about 5 m. Though it’s a colossal loss for us, we have insured the building and the goods worth about Nu 27 to 30 million.

As a temporary measure, Agriculture Minister said the auction yard and a cold storage which was built last year will be used for storing goods and it has storage capacity of 400 metric tons of goods.