Bhutan drops one place to 165th in latest FIFA rankings

Aug 11, 2017

Bhutan drops one place to 165th position in the latest edition of FIFA rankings, released yesterday.



The drop comes at the back of the two-nil and 14-nil defeats at the hands of the Maldives and Oman respectively. With two back-to-back matches scheduled against Palestine in September and in October, Bhutan’s ranking does not seem like it will improve anytime soon.

On the global stage, Brazil reclaimed the top spot, with the reigning World champions, Germany dropping to second and Argentina remains in third.