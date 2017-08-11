Jampani villagers unhappy over stalled solar fencing works

The installation of solar fencing in Jampani Chiwog under Langchenphug Gewog in Samdrup Jongkhar, which began in 2015, is still not complete. This has left the villagers unhappy.

Of the five-kilometer long fencing, 4 have been done. The works to install the last stretch got stalled after the fencing wire ran out of stock. Today, the already completed fencing is all covered in bush.

The contractor, Tenzin Dorji, said with poles erected, everything is ready. “We are just waiting for the wire supply.”

The agriculture ministry provided the village with the fencing materials, while the village collected Nu 12,500 each from every household to hire the contractor. There are 30 households in the chiwog.

An official from the Divisional Forest Office in Samdrup Jongkhar said they were not informed about the issue. “The Department of Forests and Park Services was not informed and the matter was also not brought to the notice of the Jomotshangkha Wildlife Ofifce,” said Sangay Dorji, the Chief Forest Officer (CFO).

The CFO added he got the information only about a week ago and that he had immediately informed the Nature Conservation Division, which is the focal department that deals with solar fencing supply. “I was told the materials are not in stock. As soon as we receive the supply, we will hand it over to the village.”

Jampani Chiwog is frequented by wild elephants. The animals destroy houses and crops, which has forced some villagers to leave their agricultural land fallow. “We used to grow rice but elephants come and destroy everything, so we just gave up,” said Nima, a villager.

When the works to install solar fencing began in 2015, the villagers hoped they would no longer have to worry about losing their crops to the elephants.

“We are not happy with the status of the work.We contributed Nu 12,500 and the works are yet to be completed,” added Nima.

“All the villagers are not happy,” said Dawa, another villager. “We have paid a huge amount to have the fencing installed. Elephants continue to damage our homes and crops.”

Langchenpu Gewog Administration is looking into the possibility of using the gewog development grant to procure additional wires to continue the work.