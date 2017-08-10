Finance ministry to meet with private sector to discuss GST introduction in India

The Finance ministry will hold a consultative meeting tomorrow with the private sector on the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) by the Indian government and its impact on the Bhutanese economy.

In line with the meeting, the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) has come up with six recommendations to be submitted to the government.

The recommendations ask for exemption of the tax on particular goods and services procured from India. More importantly their recommendation, the Secretary General of the BCCI said, will be on the rationalization of Bhutan’s taxation policy in line with the tax reform in India.

“If we do not rationalise our taxation regime, what is happening is many of our products that are manufactured in Bhutan using national resources are becoming un-competitive because of the GST imposition,” said Phub Tshering, the Secretary General of BCCI.

“A case in example is the cost of cement that is going to go up with the imposition of the GST. Our Bhutanese cement exported will be 28 percent higher than the Indian cement.”

The Chamber is also recommending on shifting the imposition of GST from the point of entry to the point of sales.

“We in the private sector do understand that the government is worried about the gap in the revenue that will be created by the GST regime because earlier when this GST regime was not in place the government used to get tax refund in terms of excise duty every two years,” added the BCCI Secretary.

“So if this stops, we know that the government will run short of 2.5 billion in two years but then we are also recommending the government that there are other ways to impose sales tax at the point of entry so that the government need not have to bear the burden of this gap created.”

At the meeting tomorrow, the Finance ministry will also inform about the key initiatives the government has undertaken regarding the GST.