Bhutanese Karate team returns home with gold and bronze

Aug 10, 2017

After winning Bhutan’s first gold at the Under-21 South Asian Karate Championship, the three Bhutanese athletes returned to the country today. Bhutan also bagged two bronze medals at the championship.

The education minister congratulated them as they arrived in Thimphu today. Karma Dorji put on a demonstration of Karate basics as the education minister watched on.

Karma’s compatriots Dewan Monger and Tshering Wangchuk bagged a bronze medal each. The three, who did the country proud, are hoping their achievements will encourage their friends.

A teacher by profession, Tashi Phuntsho, who is an instructor with the Karate association, was accredited by the Asia Karatedo Federation as a judge and referee. This gives him the license to be a judge or referee in all Asian countries.

“I will never forget this moment in my life,” said Tashi Phuntsho. “I am the first referee and judge in Bhutan. I hope this will enable Karate to develop more in the country.”

The medalists were award khadar by the education minister.