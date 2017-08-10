Changzamtok Industrial Estate water supply cut off

Aug 10, 2017

More than 30 businesses at the Changzamtok Industrial Estate in Thimphu have been left without any water for two weeks now after Thimphu Thromde cut off their water supply.

The Industrial Estate houses several business units as well government and private offices. The tenants say it’s difficult to operate their businesses with no water supply.

One of the tenants is Tashi Wangdi who runs a bakery. He said the water supply was not regular even before it was cut off completely some two weeks ago.

“We are facing a lot of problems because we have no water,” said Tashi Wangdi. “Since we are running a bakery, we have to constantly wash our utensils to maintain hygiene.”

Tashi has been bringing in water from his home in containers for the past few weeks.

Another tenant, Ugyen Dema, who runs a canteen, has the same story to tell. “We come very early in the morning to fetch water from other places,” Ugyen Dema. “In a restaurant, you need water for everything. We are struggling a lot right now.”

Thimphu Thromde, meanwhile, shared that they cut off the water supply after the Industrial Infrastructure Development Division (IIDD) of the economic affairs ministry, which looks after the estate, failed to respond to their notification.

The notice had asked the IIDD to clear internal pipeline blockages, which were causing problems with the water supply. The Thromde said because of this, some of the tenants had also refused to pay water bills.

The IIDD was also asked to replace the estate’s main water meter, which was defunct, and to also set up meters for two new water tanks.

The IIDD has begun the works but says the problem could have been avoided. They knew about the problem only from the Thromde’s notification, which gave only a week’s time to carry out the works. It added that by the time the letter reached them, there were only two days left.

They shared they are planning to approach the Thromde for talks after first meeting with the tenants.