Wangdue Dzong reconstruction on track

Aug 10, 2017

The ongoing reconstruction of Wangdue Phodrang Dzong has seen a rapid progress in the past few months despite the hindrances brought by monsoon. About 47 per cent of the structural works have been completed as of now.

The construction of Kuenrey was completed last year. The project was able to roof the completed structures before monsoon to prevent damages.

At the moment, the Utse and the first courtyard are being built. The works on the four-storied Utse is halfway through, while the courtyard is almost 35 per cent complete. The project officials are confident of being able to roof both the structures before next monsoon.

“We are planning to complete the Utse by February next year and roof it. As for the courtyard and the administrative blocks, we are planning to complete the works before next monsoon,” said Dorji, the site engineer of the Wangdue Phodrang Dzong Reconstruction project.

Initially, the plan was to construct the entire dzong traditionally. However, later modern interventions including earthquake resistant technology and sewerage system were designed. This, the project director, said led to the extension of the project period.

“We are working as per our plan and works have shaped up accordingly,” said Kinley Wangchuk, the Project Director.

The reconstruction of the dzong began in January 2014 and is scheduled to be complete by 2021.