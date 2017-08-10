Rising river level threatens lives, property

The National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM) based in Wangdue Phodrang reported rising level of Punatshangchhu today.

The incessant rainfall at the source of Phochhu and Mochhu increased the water level to 6.30 metres reaching almost at alert level.

According to the NCHM the water level gradually started to rise since midnight. The early warning station at Tashithang in Punakha nearly triggered the alarm with increasing water level today.

Thangu village in Wangdue is the worst hit area. The area is almost at the same level with the river. The road between Bajo and Khuruthang remained blocked as the entire road was submerged in water. The swollen river also flooded some of the paddy fields. It also threatened the settlements nearby.

“Around 18 households in Bajo Thangu is under threat from flooding. The river water has reached near our house and if it continues, it will be a huge risk for the people especially at night,” said a resident Gyeltshen. “Both human and animals’ lives are at risk,” he added.

People residing nearby were also kept on alert and prepared to evacuate if needed.

“As a Tshogpa I have created awareness to the people since such situation occurs every year,” said Thangu Tshogpa, Chencho. “We have also identified places to evacuate for people and animals.”

However, much to the relief of the people, the water level gradually subsided this afternoon.

In Trongsa, Mangdechhu also saw increased water level today. The Mangdechhu Project officials are also monitoring the situation closely.

“Today morning at around 6:30 am, the water level in the Mangdechhu basin already reached the alarm level. So the early warning system already activated the sirens and our national centre side already we have diseminated information to the DDM, local government and hydro power projects.” said the Chief of Hydrology and Water Resources Services Division, of the Economics Affairs Ministry, Karma Dupchu.

But the threat still continues if it rains.

“As per the forecast, we are expecting the weather to remain same during the next 48 hours, maybe there will be heavy rainfall in the southern belt and especially in the Sarpang Dzongkhag and also some isolated places in the country,” said the Deputy Chief Meteorology, Tayba.B.Tamang. “From 48 hours, there might be some improvement in weather,” he added.

People are therefore asked to be on alert with possible flooding in some places.