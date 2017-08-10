Taras and Thimphu Magics lifts 2017 Coronation Cup

Aug 10, 2017

Team Taras was crowned the winner of the coronation cup 2017 despite the best effort put in by team Gonjas in the women’s finals played yesterday in the capital.

After converting five 2 pointer shots and two free throws, team Taras dominated the first quarter with four basket difference.

However, Team Gonjas fought back to lessen the basket difference in the second quarter. Only 2 basket separated the team Gonjas from overcoming the team Tara’s score.

Pressure built on as the Gonjas gave away silly fouls followed by a number of free throws. Taras lead the third quarter as well.

Upon reaching the fourth quarter, Team Gonjas gave their best to comeback but were unsuccessful. With couple of miss passes, bad shots, and unnecessary fouls committed, the game went in favor of team Taras.

In the men’s category, the defending champions Thimphu Magics lifted the winning trophy again. They defeated the team Delinquents for the second time in the finals.

A total of 37 men’s team and 6 women’s team took part in this Year’s Coronation cup. The tournament was organised by the Bhutan Basketball Federation.