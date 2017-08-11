His Majesty grants semso soelra to Lhuentse flood victims

Aug 11, 2017

His Majesty The King granted semso soelra of Nu 600,000 to the last month’s flood victims of Gangzur Gewog in Lhuentse. The amount was handed over to the farmers on Wednesday.

The semso amount was distributed among the 19 affected households depending on the extent of damages caused by the flood. Farmers said they are humbled to receive such a soelra from His Majesty The King.

“We didn’t expect such gift from His Majesty since His Majesty has to look after the welfare of the country,” said one of the flood victims, Sonam Tobgay from Shawa village. “We are immensely grateful to His Majesty the King for providing us kidu for the crops and lands affected by the flood,” said another villager Sonam Tshering.

Handing over the amount to the affected farmers, Lhuentse Dzongda Jambay Wangchuk said, farmers should work hard in future. “After submitting the assessment report of the affected lands and crops to His Majesty the King, His Majesty granted the semso soelra within five days from the day of disaster.”

The Dzongda added, the district is working on clearing the Gewog centre road and develop some twelve acres of paddy fields destroyed by the flood.

The July 17 flood damaged over fifteen acres of agricultural fields in Shawa and Thimyul village belonging to some twenty two households. It also destroyed two suspension bridges, roads, a traditional water mill and livestock among others.

Shawa and Thimyul are remote villages in Lhuentse. Maize and rice are the staple crops for the farmers there.