Fire guts FCB godown in Samdrup Jongkhar, destroys Nu 100m goods

Aug 9, 2017

(Update): A fire destroyed Nu 100m worth of goods at the Food Corporation of Bhutan (FCB) godown in Samdrup Jongkhar this morning. The fire that gutted the godown broke out at around 1 am.

Local firefighters along with firefighters from Assam, India took almost seven hours to contain the blaze. After that, the extent of damage was properly assessed.

The Manager of FCB said Nu 100m worth of goods include food supply for schools in six eastern dzongkhags. He disclosed that the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. He also said the police has started investigating the case.

The fire is a colossal loss to the company when it is the second largest godown in the country.