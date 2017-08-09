Repeated block along Gelegphu-Zhemgang highway frustrate travellers

Aug 9, 2017

The frequency of road block at Aieslip and Box cutting along Gelegphu-Zhemgang highway has increased this month due to incessant rainfall over the past few days.

This has made the motorists and passengers difficult to commute along the route. The road in this two places were again blocked this morning due to last night’s heavy shower.

Although the block at Box cutting was cleared around 10 am today, a Construction Development Corporation Limited’s pay loader deployed at Aieslip block area met with an accident while executing the clearing works. No casualties were reported apart from minor injury to the vehicle operator.

The machine toppled down some 20 metres below the road due to mechanical failure. However, the road block at Aieslip was also cleared towards the afternoon. The Traffic and Roads officials advise people to refrain from commuting through this road during odd hours and if possible avoid their journey this time of the year.