No gangs in the capital, says Home Minister

Aug 9, 2017

Rumours are widespread about the formation of gangs in the capital. However, Home Minister Dawa Gyeltshen quashed the rumours and clarified that the government has not received any information regarding the issue.

The minister shared this during meet the press session last week. Lyonpo said people misunderstand small groups of youth fighting against each other for a gang. He further said there have been no reports about the formation of gangs in Thimphu since police disbanded a few such groups in 2010.

“We have a safe city project and under the project, we have installed CCTV cameras in all sensitive areas where crimes happen occasionally,” asserted Lyonpo Dawa Gyeltshen.

The Education Minister Norbu Wangchuk corrected the media that gang by definition is an organised group of criminals and it is inappropriate for few groups of juveniles to be termed as gangs.

“What you are referring to as gangs need not really qulaify them to be this hardcore and real by conventional definitions of gang. So what you are referring to is few groups of boys, who occasionally get drunk and intoxicated and then get into brawls.”

Lyonpo Norbu Wangchuk further went on clarifying that it is wrong of the society and media to brand them as gangs since they might begin to recognise themselves as gang members and act like one.