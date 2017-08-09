Bridge to connect 2 Chiwogs of Athang Gewog

Aug 9, 2017

The two Chiwogs of Athang Gewog in Wangdue Phodrang are finally connected with the Gewog Centre by a new cantilever bridge.

The Dzongkhag administration together with Gewog and DeSuup volunteers constructed the bridge. The construction, which took two days, had been completed on August 6.

The July 22 flash flood washed away the only bridge connecting the two Chiwogs. In absence of a bridge, the residents of Lophokha_ Phagtakha and Lomtshokha Chiwogs remained cut-off for over two weeks.

The swollen river has also made the people difficult to move in and out of their villages.

“Without a bridge, it is a huge inconvenience for the people. They cannot even go to the Gewog centre,” Athang Gup Khandu Dorji told BBS.

The Dzongkhag administration initiated the construction completely on voluntary basis since there is no separate budget for the bridge construction.

“We are extremely grateful to all those who took part in the construction,” said the Gup.

According to the Wangdue Phodrang Dzongrab, Nima Gyeltshen, the new bridge is well-built and can benefit the locals immensely.

The two Chiwogs will also be connected with a road soon. There are also plans to construct a new motorable bridge.

The flash flood last month destroyed acres of paddy field and infrastructure. However the Gewog still faces flood risk until the monsoon season is over.