Samdrup Jongkhar FCB godown on fire

Aug 9, 2017

The godown of the Food Corporation of Bhutan (FCB) in Samdrup Jongkhar is on fire.

Police, army personnel, Desuups and the Fire Emergency Service from Assam, India are trying to contain the fire, which broke out early this morning around 1.

Goods, including ration or food supply for schools in the six eastern dzongkhags, worth Nu 100m are reported to have been destroyed.

FCB officials said they are yet to assess the actual damages caused by the fire.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by an electric short circuit.