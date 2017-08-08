DCCL to open sales outlet to meet growing demand of cement

Aug 8, 2017

The Dungsum Cement Corporation Limited (DCCL) in Nganglam, Pema Gatshel is planning to establish a sale outlet to meet the cement demand of its neighbouring communities.

Locals complain that despite having the cement factory in the area, they do not have access to the product as and when required. The issue was raised during the recent Dzongkhag Tshogdu.

Norboogang Gup Ugyen Dorji said, with no direct sale outlet in Nganglam, people had to buy cement from neighbouring Indian towns. The three cement distributing agents in the town, for most times, run out of stock since their storage facility is limited. The gup claimed that the factory has not benefited the community as assured during its establishment.

“While acquiring the land, they promised to recruit 60 per cent of their employees from Nganglam and Pema Gatshel. But that’s not the case today. I do not understand why. People in my gewog are questioning why things haven’t worked,” added the Gup.

DCCL said, currently, they have more than 700 employees. Of them, 40 percent are from Pema Gatshel.

Regarding the cement supply, the Administrative Officer, Loday Gawa said the company is in need of more distributing agents. Of the 120 required, the company today has only 80 registered agents.

“People say that they had to buy cement from India. Our company’s management is concerned about such a practice. So, we are planning to open a sales point for the people here,” said the Administrative Officer, adding that people can directly buy demand from the outlet.

The Dungsum Cement Corporation Limited, as a government undertaking, started its production from October, 2014.