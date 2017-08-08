Road condition between Trongsa and Bumthang improves

Aug 8, 2017

Both motorists and travelers are heaving a sigh of relief as the road between Chuserbu in Trongsa and Bumthang is now in a much better shape than it was last time.

The Department of Roads in Trongsa said the contractors carrying out the widening works have been maintaining the road.

“We have asked them to stop all other works and just focus on the repair of road surface,” said Taugay Choedup, the Chief Engineer of the Department of Roads in Trongsa.

The condition of the road between Wangdue Phodrang and Trongsa is also said to have improved now after the contractors started filling up the potholes. Clear weather has also helped in improving the road condition.

“I came from Thimphu today and the road was good,” said Dorji Nidup, a traveler. “This was not the case when I came last time.”

The maintenance works were carried out after heavy rainfall in the past months rendered the road muddy, slippery and dangerous. The road between Chuserbu in Trongsa and Bumthang was already not in a good shape owing to the ongoing widening works. The rain just made it worse, prompting some public transport buses to discontinue their service temporarily.

The Chief Engineer of the Department of Roads in Trongsa said the contractors have been asked to carry out the maintenance works even if it requires major work and that the department will pay for it. The roads department is also urging the travelers to cooperate while the maintenance is being carried out.

With the contractors engaged in maintaining the road, there are fears they may not be able to complete the widening of the nearly 100-kilometer road from Chserbu in Trongsa till Nangar in Bumthang on time. The widening works are scheduled for completion by mid next year.