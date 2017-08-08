Getting approval to restore temples takes time: Monggar DT

Local leaders in Monggar say seeking approval for minor renovation of temples and stupas from the Home Ministry is time consuming. The issue was tabled during the recent Dzongkhag Tshogdu(DT).

They said it would be convenient if the authority of granting approval is given to the respective dzongkhag administrations. Currently, for any kind of renovation of temples and stupas, they have to get approval from the Department of Culture which hampers timely service delivery.

The Dzongkhag Cultural Officer, Rinzin Peldup said he informed the Culture Department about the matter which was also the pivotal discussion during the last session of DT.

” I even submitted last DT’s resolution. We are expecting a response from them soon,” added the Cultural Officer.

The Monggar Dzongdag Ugyen Sonam said,”We will have to wait for a written reponse from the department. Then only, it would be convenient for us to submit the Dzongkhag Tshogdu resolution to the parliament.”

While the dzongkhag culture office waits to hear a word from the Culture Department, the DT sitting this time decided to submit the resolution regarding the approval system to the department once again.