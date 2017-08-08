Female health assistant in all Grade II BHUs

The health ministry aims to provide all Grade II Basic Health Units (BHU) across the country with a female assistant each to improve maternal and child health. This is one of the targets set as part of its Annual Performance Agreement for the fiscal year 2017-2018.

The ministry signed the agreement with the Prime Minister today. Other activities it plans to carry out include strengthening diagnostic, curative and palliative health care services. Prevention and control of communicable and non-communicable diseases and expanding the reach of traditional medicine are also among the targets.

At the signing, the health minister, Tandin Wangchuk, shared the achievements made in the last fiscal year. It includes the granting of autonomy to the National Referral Hospital to facilitate dynamism and better management of health resources.

Other achievements include the start of the construction of new hospitals at Dewathang in Samdrup Jongkhar, Haa, Tsirang, Samtse and Gelegphu, and a 150-bedded Mother and Child Hospital in the capital.

Lyonpo shared the number of functional ambulances in the country now stands at 118 from 82 in 2013. The Helicopter Services, he said, airlifted 207 critically ill and injured patients from places without access to road.

The ministry has also finalized and implemented strategic action plans to reduce harmful use of alcohol and to address the rising trend of suicidal deaths and nutritional issues in the country. It also aims to eliminate malaria in the country by 2018.