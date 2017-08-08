JDWNRH to be corporatised

The Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH) in Thimphu will be corporatised to help the hospital retain its specialists.

Once corporatised, the hospital can raise its allowances to discourage medical specialists to quit their profession. According to the Health Minister Tandin Wangchuk, there are 67 specialists and 10 super specialists in the country. However, due to limited number of specialists, they are overburdened with work, which might leave most of them unhappy.

Lyonpo Tandin Wangchuk said since specialists are civil servants, the ministry has no authority to increase their allowances. But if the hospital becomes a corporate body, then things can fall in place.

“If the hospital is corporatised, it becomes independent of the civil service or its rules. And when the government provides fund depending on individual patients, they will work hard with efficiency and we will increase their allowance,” added the minister.

The Health Ministry has already prepared the specialist retention proposal and submitted to the cabinet for approval.

“Till now, the specialists get an allowance of 40 percent. Add to this, we have proposed a sub-specialist allowance of 20 percent. We have also proposed for an allowance of Nu 25000 for those holding Doctor of Medicine and Master of Science degrees,” said Lyonpo Tandin Wangchuk. “The proposal includes an hourly pay of Nu 800 for emergency and off hour duties for serving doctors. For resigned ones, we will allow them to apply again and pay them the benefits equal to that of a foreign specialist.”

JDWNRH was opened in 1972. Since then, the hospital has been supplying free basic medical treatment as well as advanced surgeries and emergency services to citizens from all over the country.