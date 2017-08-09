Measles catch up immunisation campaign underway

Aug 9, 2017

Bhutan has eliminated indigenous measles but the communities that are not vaccinated remain at risk from imported measles. The Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health is conducting a nationwide measles catch up immunisation campaign to address this risk.

The campaign is expected the close the immunity gap, which will prevent imported measles cases. Imported measles, which results from exposure to measles virus outside Bhutan, puts people who skipped immunisation at risk from the highly infectious disease.

While not a single case of indigenous measles has been reported in the country since 2012, there have been cases of imported measles particularly in the towns along the border in the south. This year alone, the health ministry recorded 38 cases of imported measles.

The measles catch up immunisation campaign is targeting “at risk, yet hard-to reach-populations” across the country including far-flung places such as Merag and Sagteng. “We are targeting high risk groups, such as mobile population, nomadic population and bordering areas, to close the immunity gap because we have accumulated susceptible population over the years,” said Sangay Phuntsho, the Programme Officer with the Public Health Department.

He added though Bhutan has achieved vaccination coverage of over 95 percent, there still are pockets where immunisation coverage is low. “We have susceptible population because there are places where immunisation is hard to reach. Some are neglected because of the distance accessibility. Some are left out by the nature of migratory pattern,” added Sangay Phuntsho.

At a camp site at Rongthoong in Trashigang last weekend, some 300 people turned up to get vaccinated. In Thimphu, health officials have set up camps at various locations. One was at Olorongchhu last week where a team immunised those working at the workshop.

Measles is highly contagious infection, which remains a leading cause of deaths among young children worldwide. Bhutan and the Maldives are the first two countries in the WHO South-East Asia Region to have interrupted endemic measles virus transmission ahead of the 2020 regional target.

In a news release issued in June, the WHO South-East Asia Regional Verification Commission for Measles Elimination and Rubella control commended the two countries for what it described as a “momentous public health achievement”.