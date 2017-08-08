Chithuen Phendey collaborates with cabbies for anti-drugs campaign

Aug 8, 2017

The Chithuen Phendey Association has taken on board the Bhutan Taxi Association in their effort towards creating a drug and alcohol free society.

Cabbies across the country will now take the lead role in disseminating information and advocating on drugs and alcohol to their passengers. They will explain to their passengers on topics ranging from ill-effects of drugs and alcohol to relevant laws related to trafficking.

“Since we travel across the country, we meet people from all walks of life. So hoping that we will be able to change the mindset of people to stay away from alcohol and drugs,” said one of the taxi drivers, Dorji Wangdi.

On Sunday, the Chithuen Phendey Association (CPA) briefed the dzongkhag representatives of Bhutan Taxi Association to help individuals imbibe the good habit of avoiding drugs and alcohol.

“There are more than 100 taxi drivers in Bumthang. So when I reach there, I will share what has been discussed here and then we will spread the message,” said a Taxi Driver based in Bumthang, Namgyal Wangdi.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of CPA, Tshewang Tenzin is expecting the initiative will reduce inflow of drugs and other controlled substances in to the country.

“Many drugs are brought in through public transport including the taxis. So cab drivers are also the potential drug traffickers,” added the Executive Director.

As of now, there are about 7,000 taxi drivers in Bhutan.