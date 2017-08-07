MoWHS, Thimphu Thromde signs APA with PM

Aug 7, 2017

Completion of the east-west highway is one of the many targets, the works and human settlement ministry has set as part of its Annual Performance Agreement (APA) with the government.

The ministry signed the agreement with the Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay in Thimphu today.

The APA is for the fiscal year 2017-18. Other targets of the ministry include completion of the blacktopping works of the 440 kilometre Gewog centre roads. The ministry will also start the construction of 25 bridges this year. Of the total capital outlay of Nu 9.22 billion, major portion of the budget will be implemented by the department of roads.

Earlier today, Thimphu Thromde also signed its Annual Performance Agreement with the Prime Minister. The targets of the Thromde have been set in accordance with the four pillars of Gross National Happiness. Some of the targets of the Thromde include construction of water treatment plants at Motithang, Changangkha, Kawajangsa Yangchenphu, develop open space parks and micro garden along the expressway. And the multi-storied parking will be complete this year to accommodate the growing number of vehicles in the city.

The agreement is the last of its kind for the 11th Five Year Plan.