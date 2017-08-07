Record price for cordyceps in Bumthang this year

The cordycep auction this year at Bumthang saw an improved price for the top quality cordyceps. A kilogram of the best quality cordycep fetched over Nu 2.7 million.

This is the highest price the cordycep collectors in Bumthang has received so far after the collection of the fungus was legalized in 2004. However, medium and low quality cordyceps fetched relatively moderate price during last week’s auction at Chhoekhor Gewog despite an increased collectors’ turn up.

Bidders competed against one another to secure the fungus. Bids kept on increasing and went up to a staggering Nu 2.7 million fetched for a kilogram of cordycep in Bumthang.

“There has never been such a huge bid so far and I think it won’t increase any further than this anywhere in Bhutan,” said Chhoekhor Gup Pema Doengyel. “The top quality cordycep fetched only about Nu 1.5 million last year,” he added.

The Gup said the bidders have paid the collectors beyond their expectations. “We are not sure if the quality of the cordycep is incomparably good or not,” he said.

However, there wasn’t much of hike in the price of the medium and lower quality ones. The prices remained similar to last year ranging from Nu 265,000 to over Nu 1 million. This has seen some of the cordycep collectors withdrawing their lot from the auction.

“Though my cordycep was graded A during the auction, I received a bid of only about Nu 1.2 million per kilogram while others of the same category got more than Nu 2 million, so I withdrew my lot from the auction as I didn’t get the expected price,” said Jigme, a cordycep collector from Nasphel. “When I sold it in the market today, I got over Nu 1.6 million for a kilogram,” he added.

Sources say, in recent years, most cordycep collectors sold their harvest before the auction at higher prices. This however is a breach of the cordycep collection guidelines issued by the Agriculture and Forests Ministry. However, the number of cordycep collector turning up for the auction doubled this year.

“This year, before we issued the cordycep collection permits, the Gewog administration and officials from Wangchuck Centennial Park collaborated and made people aware of the risks associated with selling cordyceps unlawfully,” Chhoekhor Gup said. “We also informed that, if any such incidences were found out, the cordyceps will either be seized by the park officials or the people involved will be penalized. So, this year it seemed like the quantity of cordycep has increased.”

Some 360 cordycep collectors turned up for the auction this year and more than 100 kilogram of the prized caterpillar fungus were sold at the auction. Cordycep is the most valuable source of income for the highlanders of Bhutan.