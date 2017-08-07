Agriculture ministry receives machinery worth Nu 445m from Japan

Aug 7, 2017

A fleet of farm road construction machinery worth about Nu 445 million was handed over to the Agriculture and Forests Ministry by the Japanese government at the Central Machinery Unit in Bumthang today.

This is the largest fleet of machinery the ministry received so far.

The construction machinery were handed over to the Agriculture and Forests Minister Yeshey Dorji by the Japanese Ambassador to Bhutan, Kenji Hiramatsu.

The fleet consists of 30 Excavators, 20 Backhoes, 3 trucks, a fuel tanker and other equipment. This is the third phase of assistance provided by the Japanese government for the farm road construction in the country. The government has planned to construct 1300 kilometres of farm roads within the 11th Five Year Plan.

“As of June, we have already achieved 840 kilometers, so remaining is only 459 kilometres,” said the Deputy Chief Program Officer of Central Machinery Unit, Rinchen Wangdi. “By end of June 2018, we will be able to achieve this target very comfortably if it works out as planned.”

The machinery will be distributed to 20 districts by the end of this month. The Japanese government has been assisting Bhutan’s agriculture sector development since the 1960s.