Blacktopped Goshing GC road inaugurated

Aug 7, 2017

Economic Affairs Minister Lekey Dorji inaugurated the 8-kilometre blacktopped Gewog Centre road of Goshing in Zhemgang today.

The blacktopping works, which began last year, completed in April this year. The about Nu 34 million construction was funded by the government.

At the function, the minister urged the people of Goshing to take equal responsibility in taking care of the road. He said the blacktopped road will help in curbing rural-urban migration as all the five Chiwogs in Goshing are now connected with a farm road.

Goshing Gewog has 230 households with a population of over 3,000.