Norboogang Gewog now has banana chips processing unit

Aug 7, 2017

People of Norboogang in Pema Gatshel will no longer have to worry over their banana fruits going to waste. A banana chips processing unit was opened in the gewog recently.

A group of four, all school drop-out youth, came up with the idea to open the unit after seeing banana trees grow in abundance in the village. However, people were not able to make much of the harvest.

“Our parents have planted a lot of banana trees but there is no proper market for it. Some get rotten while some are fed to cattle. So, we decided to open a unit to make banana chips and earn income,” said the member of Sonam Rigphel Khazay Zotrun, Sherab Dorji.

The chiwog officials in Maenchhu of Norboogang Gewog said with road accessibility, finding market to sell banana chips will not be difficult.

The dzongkhag agriculture sector supported the establishment of the unit. They spent close to Nu 300,000 for the purpose.