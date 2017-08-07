Chhukha-Damchu bypass to open from June 2018

Aug 7, 2017

The Chhukha-Damchu bypass will be opened to traffic only in June next year. The Works and Human Settlement Minister Dorji Choden said this during meet the press session on Friday in Thimphu.

This is the fourth time that the bypass construction missed its deadline. According to the Project DANTAK officials, the cliffs near Chhukha posed high risks and took a lot of time for the workers and the machinery to complete the work on time.

However, the works at that site are scheduled to complete by the end of this month. Once complete, the road pavement works will begin immediately for that portion.

“They have been working on the last about 900 meters rocky cliff which almost took more than a year and working through that cliff was so difficult as the site is not so easy for blasting,” said the minister. “We have to do controlled blasting as there are hydropower works going on underneath the rocks. So the work progress is slow,” she added.

Another reason for the delay, according to the minister, was due to delay in awarding the construction works of bridges to the contractors.

“One short bridge is already complete at Sera-bari chhu and the second bridge is the longest bridge of 145 metres at Tanalum. That will be completed tentatively only in June 2018. There is another short bridge at Jangta lum and they are planning to complete by end of this year.”

Project DANTAK started the construction of Chhukha-Damchu bypass road in March 2010. Project officials said the actual deadline is till December 2017.

The double lane road of 29.19 km begins from Damchu and ends at Wangkha bridge towards Phuentshogling.