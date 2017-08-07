Govt. not in position to help SMU graduates: Education Minister

Aug 7, 2017

(Update): Education minister Norbu Wangchuk during meet the press session on August 4, confirmed that the government is not in a position to support graduates from colleges affiliated to Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) in India.

The graduates made an appeal to the cabinet in April this year seeking to consider their certificates to participate in parliamentary elections and civil service examination.

Graduates from SMU affiliated colleges are worried after the university revealed its mode of education as Distance Learning on their graduation certificates from 2016.

This means, graduates from colleges affiliated to SMU will not get to sit for Bhutan Civil Service Examination or participate in elections as their degree will not be considered as formal university degree.

Education minister said the ministry recognizes degree certificates of all mode of education so long as it is approved by a competent authority in respective host countries. But the decision of whether to allow graduates to sit for parliamentary elections and civil service examinations rest with the election commission and royal civil service commission.

“We tried our best and unfortunately we are not able to convince election commission or royal civil service commission to consider the request,” said the minister. “So as much as we would like to support we are caught under the legal framework.”

Going by what the minister shared, so far four graduates from colleges under SMU took part in the National Council elections but were not elected.