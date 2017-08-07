Transport United beat Paro United in a 4-3 thriller

Aug 7, 2017

The ongoing national league 2017 is at its halfway mark and Transport United matched Thimphu City’s 3-2 win at Ugyen Academy by emphatically beating Paro United 4-3 at the Changlimithang, yesterday.

The win means, Transport United is just behind Thimphu City on goal difference.

Transport United seemed a class below their opponents Paro United- yet, by the end, they were in wonderland as the win kept them at pace with the league leaders. In what was a topsy-turvy beginning to the match, Transport United scrambled in their opening goal courtesy Kuenga Gyeltshen.

Minutes later, two quick-fire goals from Paro United put them in front. Sherab Gyeltshen headed home a long throw beyond the keeper’s reach. Two minutes later, a beautifully worked through ball by Phakhawa was chipped over the keeper’s head by Captain Tshering Dhendup. Paro United took a 2-1 lead into halftime.

The second half began with a series of controversy surrounding refereeing decisions. A controversial penalty decision off a handball, allowed Transport United to get back into the match. Dawa Tshering converted the resulting penalty.

Most people surrounding Paro United disagreed with the penalty decision but Transport United head coach said, that was a definite penalty. Ngawang Dhendup also lamented another penalty call which was turned down by the referee.

Five minutes later, Kezang Jamtsho headed in a free kick putting Transport United in front. As the fulltime whistle drew closer, Transport United claimed their fourth goal. Nagin Tamang heading the ball into the net from a corner kick.

A powerhouse of a free kick from Paro United’s Phakhawa brought the deficit to just one goal and took the match right down to the wire. In the end, it was not meant to be for Paro United as they went down again in a tight contest.

Halfway through the season and it looks like the impetus is in the hands of Thimphu City and Transport United. Thimphu FC looks the likely challenger to the top two but with six points separating first and third, it is a mountain to climb for Thimphu FC.