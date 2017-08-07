A bridge to connect Samtse’s Phuentshogpelri Gewog with other areas

Phuentshogpelri Gewog, commonly known as Gomtu in Samtse, will soon be connected to the rest of the Dzongkhag through an internal Gewog centre road.

The construction of the missing link along the route, a bridge over Sukreti River, will start in about two month’s time from now.

In absence of a motorable bridge over Sukreti River, people have to travel via the Indian highway to get to Phuentshogpelri Gewog from Samtse. The lack of such a facility has also affected over 1700 people of the two chiwiogs of Samtse Gewog. During monsoon, they have to leave their vehicles by the riverside and walk across to their homes.

“When the water level increases, our vehicles cannot get across and keeping our vehicles parked by the riverside is not safe,” said Jit Bahadur Ghallay of Samtse Gewog. “There used to be a bridge over the river but it got washed away. So, the new bridge will benefit us a lot.”

Another villager Luma Lepcha is happy that the problem will soon be addresses. “Without a bridge, elderly people and children have been going through difficult time while crossing the river in monsoon,” added Luma Lepcha.

The ground breaking ceremony for the new bridge was conducted last week. The Information and Communications minister, DN Dhungyel, graced the ceremony.

The bridge is expected to be complete by February next year.