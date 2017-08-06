All four semi-finalists confirmed as PHPA defeats True Warriors

Aug 6, 2017

In the ongoing BCCB Super League 2017, PHPA defeated True Warriors, today, to book a spot in the semifinals. Takin City also confirmed a place in the semifinals by beating TYT in yesterday’s match.

In the winner take all battle, PHPA triumphed beating True Warriors comfortably by five wickets. It was an inspired bowling performance by PHPA’s KL Thakur. His hat-trick, the first in the tournament, helped bowl True Warriors with just 84 runs on the board. Thakur was well complimented from the other end by Purnesh Roy who took three wickets.

With a meager score of 84 to defend, True Warriors tried their best but despite taking five wickets, PHPA chased down the target in just the 12th over. A win and a semifinal spot take back for the team from Wangdue. KL Thakur was deservedly awarded the player of the match award.

The semifinals will be played over the coming weekend. PHPA will play the tournament favorite, BTCL on Saturday. The second semifinal between Takin City and Blue Diamond will be played on Sunday.

The Bhutan Cricket Council Board is organizing the tournament with support from the Bhutan Olympic Council.