RENEW opens its first vocational training centre

Aug 6, 2017

RENEW opened its first-ever vocational training centre today. Her Majesty the Queen Mother Sangay Choden Wangchuck and the Japanese Ambassador to Bhutan, Kenji Hiramatsu, inaugurated the centre located at Wangsisina in Thimphu .

It was built with grant assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) from the Embassy of Japan in New Delhi. The centre will empower economically and socially vulnerable women in the country.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Japanese Ambassador said the government of Japan remains committed to support projects that promote gender equality and women empowerment. “The construction of the training centre is a new step towards this direction,” said Ambassador Kenji Hiramatsu.

“We sincerely hope this project will enable RENEW to provide a platform for increasing women’s participation in the social area, which will definitely impel society as a whole, and give hope not only to the people of Bhutan but to the people of Japan and rest of the world as well.”

Ambassador Hiramatsu added the centre is also a proof of the friendly relationship that the two countries share.

RENEW’s Counseling Director, Tshering Dolkar, said the centre would reintegrate underprivileged women into the mainstream society as a productive citizens.

“RENEW has a wholesome development program whereby we try to rehabilitate women who are victims of domestic violence and need support,” she said.

“Most of these women are economically disadvantaged and do not have resources to stand on their own feet. So, that’s why they succumb to violence. Therefore, this vocational centre will give an opportunity to not only rehabilitate them but also empower them to become productive citizens in the society.”

The Centre will host a weaving training, which will focus on the traditional back-strap weaving and the Assamese weaving. Of the 25 women who have undergone the training, 17 will move to the new centre.

“It is a very special opportunity,” said Tshering Bidhaa, a trainee. “I know a little bit of weaving from the past but here they provide professional training.”

Over Nu 6 m was spent on building the centre. Founded by Her Majesty the Queen Mother Sangay Choden Wangchuck in 2004, RENEW is a non-profit organization dedicated to the empowerment of women and children in Bhutan, with specific attention to the survivors of domestic violence and Sexual and Gender Based Violence.