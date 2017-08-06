Water supply project for Gelegphu Gewog delayed

The works to supply drinking water to the people of Gelegphu Gewog, which began in June last year, was supposed to be complete by June this year. But it is still going on and this has left the people disappointed.

The gewog does not have a reliable water source. They depend on a nearby seasonal stream. In winter, the stream dries up, resulting in a shortage of drinking water.

The project, which is costing the government over Nu 30 m, is bringing water to the gewog from Balukhola in Samtenling Gewog, 16 kilometers away from Gelegphu Gewog. While the villagers are happy that something is being done to address the gewog’s water crisis, they are not happy with the slow progress of the work.

“I have no idea why the water supply works are still not complete,” said Pema Kinzang, a villager.

“We were told the water supply project that’s going on will solve our water problem but we don’t know when the works are going to be over,” said Phub Lhamo, another villager.

The Gelegphu Gup said they are pumping water from Balukhola in Samtenling Gewog and that the two gewog administrations had agreed to share the water supply with a few villages of Samtenling Gewog. This, he said required laying of additional pipes, which consumed time.

“Initially, polythene pipes were used but later we had to switch to galvanized iron (GI) pipes in some critical places and this took a while,” said Gup Ugyen Wangchuk. “The project period has been extended by three months but if the contractor fails to complete within the given time, then we will deal with it as per the law.”

Once complete, the water supply project will benefit over 1,305 people of Gelegphu Gewog and Dungmindra village under Samteling Gewog.