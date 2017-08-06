Dengue outbreak in Samdrup Jongkhar leaves visitors worried

Aug 6, 2017

The dengue outbreak in Samdrup Jongkhar has left people visiting the town worried over being infected with the disease. Some are complaining that the hotels do not have mosquito nets in the rooms.

“Many of my friends got dengue after visiting the town,” said Chakten, a visitor to the town. “I was worried I might fall sick too. There is no mosquito net in my hotel room but I am hoping they have sprayed disinfectants to keep the mosquitoes away.”

“I avoid coming here often because of the outbreak,” said Phurba. “I am fine but I know others got sick after visiting. There is no mosquito net in my room. I hope the fan works in keeping the mosquitoes away.”

Health officials at the district hospital say the hoteliers have been asked to come and collect mosquito nets since the beginning of the year. While some did, others did not show up.

The hospital has distributed nearly 11,000 mosquito nets to people of 11 gewogs and the Thromde residents.

The dengue outbreak has infected about 88 people so far. Health workers are continuing efforts to bring the outbreak under control. They are spraying thermal fogging in the town and advocating people on other preventive measures.