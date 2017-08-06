Bhutanese Karate team bags gold, bronze

Aug 6, 2017

The Bhutan Karate team does the country proud by bagging one gold and two bronze medals at the 4th South Asian Karate Championship, which was held in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Karma Dorji from Motithang Higher Secondary School won gold in the Junior Kata category, while Dewan Monger and Tshering Wangchuk, both from Motithang Higher Secondary School again, received bronze medals in the Junior Kumite category.

Four participants, including the coach, who qualified as Asia Kumite Judge B, took part in the championship.

The team will attend a training in Thailand with Thai national team from tomorrow.