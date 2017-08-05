Negotiations underway with India for minimal impact of GST: PM

Aug 5, 2017

The government will conduct a final round of thorough consultative meeting with relevant stakeholders on the impact of tax reforms in India to the country’s economy.

The Prime Minister said negotiations are also underway with the Indian government for the minimal impact of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

During the Meet the Press session yesterday, the Works and Human Settlement Minister, Dorji Choden, said the finance ministry, entrusted with the task to carry out the impact study of the GST, has made two visits to India so far. The ministry also conducted several consultations with the private sector and the industrialists in the country to assess and minimize the impact of the tax.

“Discussion is going on how we can negotiate with India to maintain levying taxes at the point of sale which is done at present,” said Lyonpo Dorji Choden. “We are also looking at the legality how it can be fit in terms of legal concerns.”

Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay said a negotiation with the Indian government could be on exempting GST on vehicles entering Bhutan. “The other way we are looking at is to allow to go ahead and exempt GST for vehicles entering Bhutan, once it is inside Bhutan, to apply sales tax on point of sale,” said Lyonchhen.

“Right now, tax is applied on the point of entry. And we want to ensure that legally it is possible to move the imposition of the sales tax from the point of entry to the point of sales in Bhutan.”

Another way to reduce the impact of the tax reforms, the Prime Minister said, is for India to apply GST on vehicles imported from Indian and reimburse it to the government.