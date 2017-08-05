Chithuen Phendey Association initaite drug, alcohol free advocacy

Aug 5, 2017

To reach out to the commuters and drivers in particular and the general public at large, the Chithuen Phendey Association is organising a drug and alcohol free advocacy programme.

Themed Health and Happiness, the month long programme kicked off from Thimphu yesterday.

“We can play a little bit of our role as a parent, as a family member to curb drug and alcohol issue in the country,” said Tshewang Tenzin, the Executive Director, Chithuen Phendey Association. “One member in the family who is addicted can cause severe distress in the household.”

Over 100 vegetable vendors at the Centenary Farmers Market joined the campaign to support the move. They also contributed Nu 14,000 to the association.

Similarly, 16 youth from the Youth Volunteer Initiative, who joined the association in raising awareness, hit the fuel stations and taxi and bus stands to advocate the drivers.

The advocacy will also target travelers from Phuntshogling to Thimphu, Paro and Punakha.

The Chithuen Phendey Association is organizing the program in collaboration with Bhutan Narcotics Control Authority and Bhutan Foundation for the second time.